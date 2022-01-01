https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7490036Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextSpring party Instagram post template, editable text vectorMorePremiumID : 7490036View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 20.69 MBSocial Media EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 20.69 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 20.69 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Gwendolyn by Robert LeuschkeDownload Gwendolyn fontSpline Sans by Eben SorkinDownload Spline Sans fontDownload AllSpring party Instagram post template, editable text vectorMore