https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7490080Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextDinner party Instagram post template, editable text vectorMorePremiumID : 7490080View personal and business license VectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 9.94 MBSocial Media EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 9.94 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 9.94 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Vidaloka by CyrealDownload Vidaloka fontWindSong by Robert LeuschkeDownload WindSong fontDownload AllDinner party Instagram post template, editable text vectorMore