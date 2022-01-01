https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7490124Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextVintage wedding Instagram post template, editable text vectorMorePremiumID : 7490124View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 10.82 MBSocial Media EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 10.82 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 10.82 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontVintage wedding Instagram post template, editable text vectorMore