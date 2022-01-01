https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7490342Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextGraduation party invitation card template, editable text psdMorePremiumID : 7490342View personal and business license PSDPortrait Card 1572 x 2172 px | 300 dpi | 32.45 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Ephesis by Robert LeuschkeDownload Ephesis fontBodoni Moda by Owen EarlDownload Bodoni Moda fontDownload AllGraduation party invitation card template, editable text psdMore