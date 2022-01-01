https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7490379Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextWedding invitation card template, editable text psdMorePremiumID : 7490379View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDPortrait Card 1571 x 2171 px | 300 dpi | 30.72 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Unna by Omnibus-TypeDownload Unna fontCorinthia by Robert LeuschkeDownload Corinthia fontBodoni Moda by Owen EarlDownload Bodoni Moda fontDownload AllWedding invitation card template, editable text psdMore