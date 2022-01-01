https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7490425Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextAesthetic wedding invitation card template, editable design psdMorePremiumID : 7490425View personal and business license PSDLandscape Card 2172 x 1572 px | 300 dpi | 34.89 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Gilda Display by Eduardo TunniDownload Gilda Display fontWindSong by Robert LeuschkeDownload WindSong fontDownload AllAesthetic wedding invitation card template, editable design psdMore