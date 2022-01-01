https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7490974Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextWedding reception Instagram post template, editable text vectorMorePremiumID : 7490974View personal and business license VectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 8.29 MBSocial Media EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 8.29 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 8.29 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Gotu by Ek TypeDownload Gotu fontMulish by Vernon AdamsDownload Mulish fontDownload AllWedding reception Instagram post template, editable text vectorMore