https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7491467Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextWedding RSVP Instagram post template, editable text psdMorePremiumID : 7491467View personal and business license PSDInstagram Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 10.29 MBSocial Media PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 10.29 MBFacebook Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 10.29 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontAllura by Robert LeuschkeDownload Allura fontDownload AllWedding RSVP Instagram post template, editable text psdMore