https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7491497Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextWedding party Instagram post template, editable text psdMorePremiumID : 7491497View personal and business license PSDInstagram Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 10.9 MBSocial Media PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 10.9 MBFacebook Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 10.9 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontWindSong by Robert LeuschkeDownload WindSong fontDownload AllWedding party Instagram post template, editable text psdMore