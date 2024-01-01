https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7514065Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSouthern Ring Nebula from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (NIRCam Image)Original image from Webb Space TelescopeMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 7514065View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1118 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3260 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4833 x 4501 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4833 x 4501 px | 300 dpi | 24.06 MBFree DownloadSouthern Ring Nebula from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (NIRCam Image)More