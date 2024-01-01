https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7514102Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSouthern Ring Nebula from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (NIRCam and MIRI Images Side by Side)Original image from Webb Space TelescopeMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 7514102View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1118 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3260 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4627 x 4310 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4627 x 4310 px | 300 dpi | 9.14 MBFree DownloadSouthern Ring Nebula from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (NIRCam and MIRI Images Side by Side)More