https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7515761Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextBeige minimal Facebook post template, editable design psdMorePremiumID : 7515761View personal and business license PSDInstagram Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 13.89 MBFacebook Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 13.89 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Padauk by SIL InternationalDownload Padauk fontSorts Mill Goudy by Barry SchwartzDownload Sorts Mill Goudy fontDownload AllBeige minimal Facebook post template, editable design psdMore