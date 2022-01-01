https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7515772Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextModern architecture Facebook post template, editable design vectorMorePremiumID : 7515772View personal and business license VectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 50.01 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 50.01 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Sorts Mill Goudy by Barry SchwartzDownload Sorts Mill Goudy fontModern architecture Facebook post template, editable design vectorMore