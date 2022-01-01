https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7517466Edit MockupSaveSaveCustom TextID card holder mockup, black 3D design psdMorePremiumID : 7517466View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 3333 x 5000 px | 300 dpi | 205.08 MBSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3333 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :MuseoModerno by Omnibus-TypeDownload MuseoModerno fontID card holder mockup, black 3D design psdMore