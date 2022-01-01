https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7519366Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGold ribbon png ornament sticker, aesthetic journal collage element, transparent backgroundMorePremiumID : 7519366View personal and business license PNGSVGSmall PNG 1200 x 600 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 750 pxBest Quality PNG 4000 x 2000 pxSVG | 1.63 KBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Gold ribbon png ornament sticker, aesthetic journal collage element, transparent backgroundMore