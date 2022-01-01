https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7520089Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextSummer aesthetic Instagram story template, ocean wave photo vectorMorePremiumID : 7520089View personal and business license VectorInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 62.72 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 62.72 MBMobile Wallpaper EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 62.72 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Shadows Into Light by Kimberly GesweinDownload Shadows Into Light fontSummer aesthetic Instagram story template, ocean wave photo vectorMore