https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7523794Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextCute bubblegum fashion logo template, pink aesthetic vectorMorePremiumID : 7523794View personal and business license VectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 3.14 MBSocial Media EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 3.14 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 3.14 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :MuseoModerno by Omnibus-TypeDownload MuseoModerno fontCute bubblegum fashion logo template, pink aesthetic vectorMore