https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7523795Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextBlack delight editable logo template vectorMorePremiumID : 7523795View personal and business license VectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 3.1 MBSocial Media EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 3.1 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 3.1 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Knewave by Tyler FinckDownload Knewave fontBlack delight editable logo template vectorMore