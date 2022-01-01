https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7523800Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextBlack gecko fashion logo template vectorMorePremiumID : 7523800View personal and business license VectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 3.11 MBSocial Media EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 3.11 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 3.11 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Ranchers by Impallari TypeDownload Ranchers fontBlack gecko fashion logo template vectorMore