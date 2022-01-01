https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7547826Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRetro business logo template, black design set psdMorePremiumID : 7547826View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpi | 53.47 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Archivo by Omnibus-TypeDownload Archivo fontAsap Condensed by Omnibus-TypeDownload Asap Condensed fontBowlby One by Vernon AdamsDownload Bowlby One fontPaytone One by Vernon AdamsDownload Paytone One fontOutfit by On Brand Investments Pty LtdDownload Outfit fontYellowtail by AstigmaticDownload Yellowtail fontDownload AllRetro business logo template, black design set psdMore