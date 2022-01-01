https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7552757Edit MockupSaveSaveCustom TextCanvas tote bag mockup, green design psdMorePremiumID : 7552757View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 4749 x 4750 px | 300 dpi | 280.04 MBSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3499 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4749 x 4750 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Canvas tote bag mockup, green design psdMore