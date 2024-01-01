rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7554625
Palm png illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Palm png illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
7554625

View CC0 License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Palm png illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More