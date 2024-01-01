rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7555182
Candy cane png sticker illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Candy cane png sticker illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
7555182

View CC0 License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Candy cane png sticker illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More