Skincare bottle mockup, beauty product packaging psd More Premium ID : 7555724 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 2897 x 4346 px | 300 dpi | 134.59 MB Small JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality JPEG 2897 x 4346 px | 300 dpi