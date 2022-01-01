https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7570729Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextArchitecture business editable logo template, creative design vectorMorePremiumID : 7570729View personal and business license VectorEPS | 3.2 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Comfortaa by Johan AakerlundDownload Comfortaa fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllArchitecture business editable logo template, creative design vectorMore