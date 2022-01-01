https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7574487Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG Edouard Benedictus floral pattern sticker, seamless design, transparent backgroundMorePremiumID : 7574487View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSocial Media PNG 1080 x 1080 pxInstagram Post PNG 1080 x 1080 pxFacebook Post PNG 1080 x 1080 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 3500 x 3500 pxCompatible with :PNG Edouard Benedictus floral pattern sticker, seamless design, transparent backgroundMore