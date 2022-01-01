https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7593058Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextEco-friendly business logo template, editable design psdMorePremiumID : 7593058View personal and business license PSDPSD 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 91.85 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Arimo by Steve MattesonDownload Arimo fontAveria Serif Libre by Dan SayersDownload Averia Serif Libre fontDownload AllEco-friendly business logo template, editable design psdMore