https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7593082Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextEco-friendly business logo template, editable design psd setMorePremiumID : 7593082View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 92.2 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Vollkorn by Friedrich AlthausenDownload Vollkorn fontArimo by Steve MattesonDownload Arimo fontAveria Serif Libre by Dan SayersDownload Averia Serif Libre fontCapriola by Viktoriya GrabowskaDownload Capriola fontBarlow by Jeremy TribbyDownload Barlow fontFahkwang by Cadson DemakDownload Fahkwang fontSyne by Bonjour MondeDownload Syne fontDownload AllEco-friendly business logo template, editable design psd setMore