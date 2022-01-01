https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7593143Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextEco-friendly product business logo template, editable design psdMorePremiumID : 7593143View personal and business license PSDPSD 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 92.02 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Arimo by Steve MattesonDownload Arimo fontCapriola by Viktoriya GrabowskaDownload Capriola fontDownload AllEco-friendly product business logo template, editable design psdMore