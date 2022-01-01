rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7595119
Eco-friendly business logo template, editable design vector set
Edit Template
Save
Custom Text

Eco-friendly business logo template, editable design vector set

More
Premium
ID : 
7595119

View personal and business license 

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Open source fonts used in this design :

Vollkorn by Friedrich AlthausenArimo by Steve MattesonAveria Serif Libre by Dan SayersCapriola by Viktoriya GrabowskaBarlow by Jeremy TribbyFahkwang by Cadson DemakSyne by Bonjour Monde
©2022 Rawpixel Ltd.

Eco-friendly business logo template, editable design vector set

More