rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7595840
Floppy disk png illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Floppy disk png illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
7595840

View CC0 License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Floppy disk png illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More