rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7595858
Butterfly png sticker, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Butterfly png sticker, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
7595858

View CC0 License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Butterfly png sticker, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More