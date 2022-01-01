https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7596753Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAdams hand png sticker, transparent background, famous painting, remixed from artworks by Michelangelo BuonarrotiMorePremiumID : 7596753View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 483 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 604 pxBest Quality PNG 4000 x 1611 pxCompatible with :Adams hand png sticker, transparent background, famous painting, remixed from artworks by Michelangelo BuonarrotiMore