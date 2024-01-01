https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7601904Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPuppet master collage element psdMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 7601904View personal and business license This image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPSDJPEGPSD 2846 x 3984 px | 300 dpi | 77.86 MBPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2000 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2500 x 3500 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 2846 x 3984 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :Puppet master collage element psdMore