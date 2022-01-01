https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7603611Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage flower illustration, Japanese camellia collage element psdMorePremiumID : 7603611View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2858 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 82.15 MBSmall JPEG 857 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2501 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2858 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage flower illustration, Japanese camellia collage element psdMore