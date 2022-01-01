https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7604724Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFood box label mockup, editable eco-friendly product psdMorePremiumID : 7604724View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 3336 x 3336 px | 300 dpi | 203.82 MBSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3336 x 3336 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Food box label mockup, editable eco-friendly product psdMore