https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7605203Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCow sculpture sticker, animal image psdMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 7605203View personal and business license This image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPSDJPEGPSD 2271 x 1622 px | 300 dpi | 44.35 MBLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1428 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2271 x 1622 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :Cow sculpture sticker, animal image psdMore