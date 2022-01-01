https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7606368Edit DesignSaveSaveCustom TextSticker badge mockup, circle shape design psdMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 7606368View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 1646 x 1646 px | 300 dpi | 49.36 MBSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1646 x 1646 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :Sticker badge mockup, circle shape design psdMore