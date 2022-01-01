https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7607901Edit DesignSaveSaveCustom TextCraft paper box mockup psd, editable product packaging designMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 7607901View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 4082 x 2916 px | 300 dpi | 146.26 MBLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1429 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2500 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 4082 x 2916 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :Craft paper box mockup psd, editable product packaging designMore