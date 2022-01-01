https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7610445Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage peony png aesthetic Japanese ukiyo-e remixed sticker, transparent backgroundMorePremiumID : 7610445View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 960 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1200 pxBest Quality PNG 4000 x 3200 pxCompatible with :Vintage peony png aesthetic Japanese ukiyo-e remixed sticker, transparent backgroundMore