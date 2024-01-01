https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7612567Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSheep border collage element, farm landscape psdMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 7612567View personal and business license This image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPSDJPEGPSD 4992 x 2496 px | 300 dpi | 121 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 600 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1750 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 4992 x 2496 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :Sheep border collage element, farm landscape psdMore