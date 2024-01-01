https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7614789Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWoman's head (1891–1941) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel. Original from The Rijksmuseum. View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 7614789View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 834 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2432 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3588 x 5164 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3588 x 5164 px | 300 dpi | 70.69 MBFree DownloadWoman's head (1891–1941) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel. Original from The Rijksmuseum. More