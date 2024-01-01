rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7614791
A Scene in a Library (before March 22, 1844) photography in high resolution by William Henry Fox Talbot.
Original from the MET Museum. View public domain image source here

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
7614791

View CC0 License

