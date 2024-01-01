rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7614792
Bust of Patroclus (1843) photography in high resolution by William Henry Fox Talbot.
Bust of Patroclus (1843) photography in high resolution by William Henry Fox Talbot.

Original from the MET Museum.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
7614792

View CC0 License

Bust of Patroclus (1843) photography in high resolution by William Henry Fox Talbot.

