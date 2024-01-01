rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7614793
The Fruit Sellers (1845) photography in high resolution by William Henry Fox Talbot.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Fruit Sellers (1845) photography in high resolution by William Henry Fox Talbot.

Original from the Getty. View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
7614793

View CC0 License

The Fruit Sellers (1845) photography in high resolution by William Henry Fox Talbot.

More