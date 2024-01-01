rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7614794
View public domain image source here

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
7614794

View CC0 License

Pegasus flying in front of clouds (1891–1941) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel. Original from The Rijksmuseum.

