https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7614798Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBust of Patroclus (1843) photography in high resolution by William Henry Fox Talbot.Original from the Yale University Art Gallery. View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 7614798View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 966 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2817 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3297 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3297 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 38.65 MBFree DownloadBust of Patroclus (1843) photography in high resolution by William Henry Fox Talbot.More