https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7614799
Necklace Counterweight (menat) (1550–1069 BC) sculpture in high resolution. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum.

View public domain image source here

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
7614799

View CC0 License

