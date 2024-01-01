https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7614799Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextNecklace Counterweight (menat) (1550–1069 BC) sculpture in high resolution. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 7614799View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 950 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2772 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3168 x 4000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3168 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 36.28 MBFree DownloadNecklace Counterweight (menat) (1550–1069 BC) sculpture in high resolution. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum.More