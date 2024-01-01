rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7614800
Articles of Glass (before June 1844) photography in high resolution by William Henry Fox Talbot.
Articles of Glass (before June 1844) photography in high resolution by William Henry Fox Talbot.

Original from the MET Museum.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
7614800

View CC0 License

Articles of Glass (before June 1844) photography in high resolution by William Henry Fox Talbot.

