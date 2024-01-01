rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7614806
View public domain image source here

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
7614806

View CC0 License

Decoration of the Arc de Triomphe project, on the occasion of the solemn entry of Napoleon and Marie-Louise (1812). Original from the Smithsonian.

